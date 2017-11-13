José Cuervo Says ‘Bare Your Soul’

13 Nov 2017 | 04.24 pm

Dublin agency Boys and Girls created the new marketing campaign for José Cuervo tequila, which takes in Ireland, the Middle East Africa and Asia and which began around the quintessential Mexican festival, Día de los Muertes (Day of the Dead).

The three-day festival goes back 300 years, and during these three days its believed the dead return to earth, to party side-by-side with the living as they celebrate life and embrace the day. The Boys and Girls campaign riffs on this with the theme ‘Bare Your Soul’, exhorting people to celebrate their “singularity”, release themselves “from their mortal coils and bare their individuality for all to see”.

The work includes striking imagery, specially created events in Dublin and throughout Europe, design and production of a ToolKit which provides international markets with materials and guidelines for brand activity, and bespoke Snapchat lenses with a Day of the Dead filter.

For Dublin and Europe generally, the agency commissioned two Jose Cuervo sugar skulls, used to demonstrate how Jose Cuervo would like Day of the Dead to be brought to life. The first installation was in Berlin in early November, while in Ireland Jose Cuervo was title sponsor for the Day of the Dead festival.

Creative director Rory Hamilton said: “We’re delighted to be working with a brand that’s got such a distinctive heritage. The Day of the Dead activity is a great opportunity for us to flex our creative muscles across so many platforms, translating the sentiment and drama of this festive occasion into continental markets, and making Jose Cuervo the chosen drink of celebration.”

The brand certainly has the funds to finance the campaign. Last February José Cuervo raised €900m from an IPO, with the Beckmann family remaining the majority shareholder of the best-selling Mexican drink. The tequila was first produced by José Antonio de Cuervo in 1758, before Mexican independence from Spain, and holds 30% of the global tequila market.

The core theme of the campaign imagery was to depict different individuals revealing their souls through expression and movement. Boys and Girls cast dancers as models, photographer Dirk Rees then shot them in their normal state, and again after body painters transformed them. Once both versions of the models had been captured on camera, they were blended into one image.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Client: Bronagh Hunt/Grace Conway

Executive Creative Director: Rory Hamilton

Senior Strategic Planner: Chloe Murphy/Patrick Meade

Senior Account Director: Caroline Keogh

Creative Director: Laurence O’Byrne

Account Managers: Andrea Dalton Doran and David Carter

Art Director: Mikey Fleming

Copywriter: Sam Moorhead

Agency Producer: Keeva Bolger