Jonathan Kelly Takes Over From Philip Lee

09 Sep 2020 | 02.18 pm

Law firm Philip Lee has appointed Jonathan Kelly as its new managing partner, taking over the role from founder Philip Lee.

Lee will remain a senior partner in his company’s regulatory, government and infrastructure practices.

Philip Lee founded the firm in 1993 with one client and one secretary, and since then it has grown from being a boutique practice to a full-service commercial law firm with offices in Dublin, London, Brussels and San Francisco, and a staff of almost 140.

Kelly (pictured) joined in 2002, and has led the firm’s finance practice. He began his career specialising in film and television finance and helped to build its media and entertainment practice into the largest in the country. Among his movie and TV credits are ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Over the past decade, Kelly has advised clients on a range of corporate and financing transactions, with particular focus on the infrastructure, energy, media and real estate sectors.

Kelly commented: “I am honoured to assume the role of managing partner of Philip Lee and am looking forward to playing my part in the firm’s continued growth and development. We are committed to maintaining an environment in which talent can flourish and all of our people can enjoy doing what they love, working together to provide a first-class service to our clients.

“I would like to thank Philip for his leadership, energy and vision in building a firm with such strong values and incredible skills. He has created a distinctive business with a unique DNA, in this market and internationally.”

Philip Lee added: “I am immensely proud of the firm we have built. Jonathan has been pivotal to the firm’s growth and the major decisions we have taken over the years. I am confident that he will bring ambition and vision to the years ahead, helping us to achieve even greater success in the future.”