Joint Committee Slams Dept. Of Communications

27 Aug 2019 | 12.33 pm

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment has called for a new cost-benefit analysis to be carried out before the final National Broadband Plan contract is signed, commissioned by and developed independently of government departments.

The Committee undertook hearings with stakeholders from May to August and its report paints a damning picture of civil service incompetence. The Committee’s conclusions include:

• The original terms of the tender were too narrow, excluding other viable options.

• The decision by Department of Communications (DCCAE) to outsource almost all aspects of the project – from analysis, planning and oversight, to delivery of the project itself – was flawed, and many of the policy failures can be traced back to it.

• Lack of research and analysis into the actual cost of the final project proved to be a structural flaw in the tender as well as in the tendering process itself, leading to bidders withdrawing when faced with an inadequate subsidy that was subsequently increased for the last remaining bidder.

• The Committee found a number of areas where costs were underestimated by external consultants for the delivery of the NBP. Despite additional costs being identified before funds were committed, there was no mechanism for scrutinising the increased costs and their ramifications.

• The failure to adjust the tendering process in line with external developments contributed to increased costs, the departure of some bidders and an underestimation of the potential costs of the project.

• The private sector risk in the NBP project is practically non-existent, undermining the rationale for the design of the tender. The subvention provided by the state has been frontloaded alongside the risk.

• Taxpayers’ interests will not be served by having only one member of a board of eight.

• There is no justification for the NBP network to be owned by the minority investor instead of the majority investor, which is the state.

• The sale of National Broadband Ireland or a parent company to speculators remains a serious concern.

• The procurement process undertaken by DCCAE has proven to be overly complex, restrictive, redundant and unfit for purpose in delivering high speed broadband at an affordable price.

The members of the Joint Committee are TDs David Cullinane (Sinn Féin), Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil), James Lawless (Fianna Fáil), Michael Lowry (Independent Group), Hildegarde Naughton (Fine Gael), Eamon Ryan (Green Party), Bríd Smith (Solidarity – People Before Profit), and senators Terry Leyden, Tim Lombard, Michael McDowell and Joe O’Reilly.

• Download the NBP Report here