John Sisk To Build Center Parcs Lodges

05 Dec 2017 | 02.53 pm

John Sisk & Son has been awarded two contracts for Center Parcs’ €233m Longford Forest resort, and will build 470 lodges and 30 apartments as well as the centre buildings housing the ‘Subtropical Swimming Paradise’, restaurants, bars and shops.

Construction at the new holiday facility has been underway since earlier this year, when Limerick firm Roadbridge broke ground on the infrastructure contract which comprises the earthworks, road and path networks, utilities, drainage system, building platforms and the lake. Sisk will join Roadbridge on site early in January.

With all three major construction contracts in place, employment on site during the construction phase is likely to exceed 750 people. The forest resort, which is due to open in 2019, will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests and employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs once it is operational.

Center Parcs chief executive Martin Dalby said: “The appointment of Sisk is another hugely important milestone for Center Parcs in Ireland, and we are excited about working together and seeing our designs come to life. The next phase of the project will see an increase in the numbers of contractors on site, many of whom we expect to come from the local area.

“The positive economic impact of our project is significant, and this announcement comes on the back of the news that, thanks to our presence, natural gas will be coming to County Longford.”

Sisk chief executive Stephen Bowcott added: “Sisk is delighted to be awarded this significant contract with Center Parcs for the construction of the state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation at this new landmark tourism development in Longford.

“We are excited to be working in partnership with Center Parcs, and look forward to delivering on this innovative and challenging project. We also look forward to the positive impact this will have on the region and to working with all the key stakeholders.”