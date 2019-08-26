Joe.ie Launches YouTube Business Show

26 Aug 2019 | 02.10 pm

Maximum Media is launching a new panel-based business show on YouTube, which is being sponsored by AIB.

Called ‘All In’, the show will air weekly and will be hosted by Yvonne Redmond, who also works as a speakers director with the Web Summit. A podcast version will also be available from August 28.

Among the guests lined up so far for the show are beauty and cosmetics entrepreneur Marissa Carter, Freshly Chopped co-founder Brian Lee, Strong Roots founder Sam Dennigan and Storyful founder Mark Little.

All In will be taking to the road from October with a series of live show held in locations around Ireland.

Paul Dunkin, chief marketing officer at Maximum Media, explained that the new show is aimed at SME owners. “Each week, All In will feature Irish business owners who will share their insights on how to stay ahead of the competition, how to operate a business with an entrepreneurial mindset, and build sustainable and successful businesses.”

Mark Doyle, AIB’s chief marketing officer, said that the bank sees the show as a great platform to share Irish business success stories and learn lessons from experts.

Maximum Media is the digital publishing company that runs the Joe.ie and Her.ie websites.

Photo: (l-r) Ben Hawley, Starcom; Gillian Fitzpatrick, Maximum Media; Yvonne Redmond and Mark Doyle (Pic: Andres Poveda)