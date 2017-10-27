27 Oct 2017 | 03.10 pm

The Joe Duffy Group is embarking on a recruitment drive to attract 20 qualified technicians and 20 apprentices to the motor dealership business over the coming months.

The group comprises 12 dealerships, representing 15 brands, located in Dublin, Limerick, and Navan. It currently employs 435 employees.

Announcing the campaign, Gavin Hydes, group CEO at the Joe Duffy Group, said that it is an exciting time to join the industry and the business. “This is a dynamic, exciting, fast-moving industry with fantastic career advancement opportunities,” he continued.

“There is plenty of opportunities to progress and develop within the Group. In addition to manufacturer training, the Joe Duffy Training Academy also offers an extensive range of in-house training delivered by world-class motor industry experts.

“We also provide uniforms, a generous tool allowance an industry leading bonus scheme and substantial on-target earnings opportunities.”

The Joe Duffy Group is holding a technician and apprenticeship open evening on November 2 next at 6.30pm in its Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Airside Motor Retail Park, Swords, Co. Dublin.