23 Apr 2020 | 02.10 pm

Next Generation managing director Maura O’Hea has a jobseekers’ checklist for the Covid-19 crisis

The speed at which Ireland went from nearly full employment to 580,000 claiming pandemic support payments from the government still has many of us reeling.

There are human stories behind this number. Just as there are behind the findings of a survey my team and I recently ran at Next Generation. Our research looked at the impact Covid-19 has had on employment status, salaries/wages, hours worked and responsibilities. There have been changes to all.

That said, while the jobs landscape in Ireland looks different to what it did just two months ago, some organisations are hiring. Job seekers can enhance their chances of securing a new role by using the following checklist.

Accept reality

Many mental health experts in the public domain are discussing the sense of grief that some of us may be feeling. This is understandable — our old way of life is gone.

A new way of doing things will emerge, but for now grieving the past is part of the process to accept the reality we are all currently living. Once we accept reality, we can begin to empower ourselves.

Stay connected with your network

The value of a network cannot be underestimated. For now, all of our networking has to be online as we continue to self-isolate. However, a lovely human warmth has been evident in how people are networking online.

On any given day, LinkedIn is full of invites from organisations and people offering webinars that aim to upskill, impart advice or support. Most of them are free. Join in to support yourself and to build relationships with your network. Engage with empathy and care.

Think medium and long-term

It can be a bitter pill to swallow to realise that in the short term we’re in for a financially stressful time. Government supports are in place to help households mitigate this stress as best as possible.

However, focusing on the medium and longer term is the smart thing to do. We’re most likely in for a longer recovery than was initially thought at the start of the lockdown. Restarting Ireland will be a phased approach and some sections of the economy will recover faster than others.

Identify industries that are hiring

Covid-19 has had a far-reaching impact but not all industries have been affected to the same extent. In March, the National Recruitment Federation made a statement that there was an increase in hiring in the logistics, food retail supply chains, insurance, healthcare and procurement industries. Think about the transferable skills you may have that would work for roles in these industries.

Compile your CV material

A strong CV and cover letter are still the most powerful tools to help you attract the attention of a hiring manager. These are not documents that can be put together quickly; they need to tell a story about how you can make a positive impact to the organisation that is recruiting.

A strong CV and cover letter are still the most powerful tools to help you attract the attention of a hiring manager. These are not documents that can be put together quickly; they need to tell a story about how you can make a positive impact to the organisation that is recruiting.

Upskill yourself

Without discounting the real anxieties and challenges people are facing right now, dedicating some time to learning a new skill will pay dividends.

This needn’t be the equivalent of doing an online MBA. Be honest about your responsibilities and capabilities right now and then carve whatever time you can to learn something new. For example, a beginner course on html code might only take 15 minutes a day.

We know that the world of work is undergoing massive transformation. Ensuring that your skillset is of value in the jobs market is a strategic move to stay employable. Udemy, for example, is a well-known online course provider.

Opportunities will emerge

In times of great flux, like the one we’re in now, there are many difficulties to overcome. But human innovation and ingenuity also come to the fore and create new opportunities.

The impact of Covid-19 will be with us for a long time to come. In the meantime, life continues and we each have a role to play in rebuilding our country and economy.

With suggestions that the government lockdown may start to lift in phases from early May, that rebuild is already getting under way. Ireland’s job seekers will become our frontline workers in the recovery we’re all aiming for.

• Maura O’Hea is managing director of specialist recruiter Next Generation