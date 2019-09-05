JN Wine Acquires London Wine Shop

05 Sep 2019 | 05.26 pm

Northern Ireland wine wholesaler JN Wine has acquired independent wine retailer, Highbury Vintners, in north London.

Family-owned Highbury Vintners, founded by John Sweeney in 1981, has been serving retail and online customers for nearly four decades.

James Nicholson (pictured), managing director, JN Wine, commented: “This is a strategic acquisition for JN Wine and one that has seen us work very closely over the last number of months with Sean and Gillian Sweeney.

“Alongside introducing new and interesting wines from the JN Wine portfolio, we have ambitious plans for growth that includes a refurbishment of the 1,500 sq ft retail outlet and increased investment in its digital presence. The Highbury Vintners name and brand will be reinforced, ensuring its legacy continues.”

Sean Sweeney, who has run the business since taking over from his father in 2003, added: “Very much like Highbury Vintners, JN Wine has a family and artisan wine-centred approach and a strong reputation for expert advice, which makes it an excellent fit. They will benefit from our expert team who have been a strong part of our success.”

JN Wine is an independent wine merchant offering high quality wines, with additional facilities and an extensive high end client list of restaurants and hotels in Dublin and throughout Ireland, including Cliff Townhouse, Chapter One, Ballyfin Demesne, Rathmullan House, Killarney Park Hotel and The Merchant Hotel.

Nicholson prides himself on presenting the finest and most innovative wines from around the world, with a focus on sourcing sustainable, organically certified wines. JN Wine also operates a home delivery service.

Nicholson added that the Highbury Vintners acquisition has been privately funded. James Nicholson Wine Ltd booked a net profit of £110,000 in the year to March 2018. Year-end total assets were £3.6m and total liabilities amounted to £2.9m. Year-end cash in the balance sheet was £990,000.

S&G Vintners Ltd, the Highbury Vintners trading company, booked a net loss of £190,000 in the year to March 2019. Net worth at period end was £300,000.