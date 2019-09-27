Jim Gannon Moves To Utilities Regulator

27 Sep 2019 | 08.08 am

SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon (pictured) is leaving the energy saving organisation to join the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities after three years in the top job.

During his time at Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, the organisation has extended its reach and and changed considerably, according to chairwoman Julie O’Neill. “SEAI plays a pivotal role in Ireland’s effort to tackle climate change and helping homeowners, businesses and communities in meeting the challenges ahead,” she said.

SEAI operations through 2018 have been impacted by demand for grants exceeding available public funding.

In August, the Authority cited a funding shortfall for termination of a deep retrofit scheme for homes, which left 300 households in the lurch. After much negative publicity, the decision was reversed by line minister Richard Bruton.

Chief operations officer William Walsh will step in as interim CEO until a new chief executive is found via the Public Appointments Service.

Gannon, an engineer who also has an MBA, joined the SEAI in 2016 after 12 years with RPS Group.

O’Neill added: “The goal of transitioning the Irish economy to more sustainable sources of energy is increasingly important and great strides have been made by SEAI under Jim’s leadership.”