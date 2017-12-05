05 Dec 2017 | 03.09 pm

US aircraft materials company Jetpower is to establish a European base in Shannon Free Zone Business Park in Co. Clare. The firm hopes to expand its Irish workforce from four to 25 by the end of 2019.

Jetpower Aircraft Materials has been in existence since 1998 and will work from a 25,000 sq. ft premises in Shannon Free Zone. The company works with leasing customers such as AerCap, as well as producing engine and airframe products.

Shannon Commercial Properties, the property arm of Shannon Group, helped Jetpower secure its Shannon Free Zone (West) facility. It is the latest addition to the aerospace cluster at the Shannon Free Zone, where 50 aviation companies employ more than 2,500 people.

Overall some 8,000 people are employed by 160 companies from various sectors in the 600-acre business park. Ray O’Driscoll, managing director, Shannon Commercial Properties, said that aircraft materials companies remain a significant growth area in the aviation industry.

“Jetpower’s decision to locate here further confirms Shannon as a leading hub for the industry. Our flexibility is a big part of our success. In this case, Shannon Commercial Properties was able to offer Jetpower a property solution that matches their growth strategy,” he added.

Michele Viani, head of business development for Jetpower, said that the business was pleased to join Shannon’s aviation cluster. “Many of our leasing customers are located in Ireland and our new Shannon location amplifies the services and solutions that we can offer to them.”

Shannon Commercial Properties recently launched a new 6,000 sq ft shared workspace facility at the newly branded Gateway West section of the Shannon Free Zone. The Gateway Hub on the ground floor of Airport House offers 17 serviced offices and hot-desks.

Photo (l-r): Mark Hadding, Jetpower; Rita Meehan, International Aviation Services Centre; Ray O’Driscoll; Aaron Neff, Jetpower and Michelle Viana. (Pix: Arthur Ellis)