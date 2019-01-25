JCDecaux Goes Digital With Giant Ad Screens

25 Jan 2019 | 09.31 am

Display advertising specialist JCDecaux has introduced a network of 43 giant high-definition screens onto the streets in Dublin city centre, replacing the existing paper poster units with the latest 4K HD display technology.

The company says that until now its digital displays have been located in enclosed areas such as shopping centres and transport hubs, making the new network the first to be on-street, “giving advertisers access to substantial audiences in key commercial and highly sought-after areas in the city”.

The screens measure 86 inches diagonally, making them the largest units of their kind in Ireland. Images are broadcast in 4K ultra-HD, so content stands out from a distance and the quality “looks spectacular”.

Commercial director Pat Mannion said: “Giving advertisers a significant digital presence in premium locations on the streets of Dublin will change how we communicate with our audience. Our clients will have a new level of flexibility in how they use out of home.

“And there is a lot more to come from JCDecaux. Our network of 86 inch digital screens will continue to grow significantly, with the introduction of digital bus shelters later this year.”

Spending on ‘out-of-home’ advertising has been growing by about 5% annually since 2015, with that tapering to around 3% for 2018 with similar growth forecast for this year.

The categories pushing growth have been drinks, retail and finance. Retail was the second largest spender in 2018, up 22% on 2017, but travel, transport and motors all declined heavily, as did telcos and food.

This year should see a shift from out-of-home spend away from alcohol and soft drinks, as new legislation restricts public display, but the drinks element should simply shift into off-licences and bars, which are exempt.

Photo: Pat Mannion with Severine McCarthy and Chris Collins of JCDecaux Ireland