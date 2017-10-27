Japanese Pod Style Hostel Planned For Dublin

27 Oct 2017 | 10.42 am

Patron Capital, a pan-European institutional investor focused on property-backed investments, has acquired the Jacobs Inn in Dublin, which it is planning to convert into a new pod-style hostel. The facility will be branded and managed by CODE Pod Hostel.

CODE Pod Hostel launched its take on the pod hostel/hotel concept – which originated in Japan – three years ago with its first location in Edinburgh New Town. According to the firm, the aim is to offer “affordable accommodation for design-conscious travellers who value a comfortable and private night’s sleep but want to spend their money enjoying the city rather than paying for a hotel room”.

The move towards pod-style accommodation is seen as a way of meeting the demand for low-cost overnight stays in high-density urban areas.

Camil Yazbeck, partner and investment director of hospitality at Patron Capital, said that her firm backed and expanded hostel brand Generator, which it exited successfully earlier this year. “We know this market well and look forward to working with the team at CODE to reposition this Dublin property,” she added.

Andrew Landsburgh, founder of CODE Pod Hostel, said that the Patron Capital partnership for the Dublin location was part of a wider expansion plan.

“We are actively seeking potential development locations with a total floor space of 2,000 to 6,000 square metres in London and other key gateway cities which are close to transport links or major tourist sites. We are also looking to acquire existing hostel and hotel buildings that would suit refurbishment to our unique pod-style accommodation.”