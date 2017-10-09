Janssen Sciences Adding 200 Jobs In Ringaskiddy

09 Oct 2017 | 04.26 pm

Janssen Sciences is to invest €300m to expand its factory at Ringaskiddy, Co Cork and to add 200 more staff to its existing employment roll of 555.

The expansion. part funded by taxpayers through payments from IDA Ireland, will add 19,100 sq m to the existing plant, and will employ 450 people during construction.

Vice president Remo Colarusso said: “This expansion will increase Janssen’s global manufacturing capacity of biologic medicines, which is in keeping with our Credo commitment to provide the highest quality products to patients. Our Ringaskiddy site is an important part of Janssen’s global manufacturing network and this expansion will allow us to grow in a location that offers advanced infrastructure, a high-performance culture and top-level talent.”

Janssen Sciences has operated a biopharmaceutical factory on its 40 hectare site in Ringaskiddy since 2005, manufacturing products for the treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and cancer.

The expansion, which will commence this month and will take two years to complete, includes:

Construction of a new manufacturing building

Expansion of the existing warehouse building, laboratory and administration buildings.

Modification to the existing site and infrastructure, including utilities, car parking, underground services, internal roads, yards and pipe racks.

Expansion of the on-site waste water treatment plant to accommodate increased volumes.

Janssen Sciences Ireland, previously called Janssen Biologics, is part of Johnson & Johnson, which employ in excess of 2,700 people in Ireland. The employees support the company’s pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer business through engineering, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing, commercial and IT roles.

J&J operates 11 sites in Ireland in Cork, Dublin and Limerick. The overall operation comprises six manufacturing plants, four commercial offices and an IT centre of excellence.

Janssen made the announcement despite some American peer multinationals recently deciding not to publicise their IDA grant-aided projects so as to stay off Donald Trump’s radar.

Fidelity Expansion

Meanwhile, investment and retirement savings business Fidelity International is to add 250 staff to the 280 people already working at its Dublin head office in George’s Quay House, Townsend Street.

Fidelity manages customer assets of €265 billion and assets under administration of €82 billion. Fidelity has had a presence in Ireland since 2000 and its investment in Dublin is part of growth plans to create a long-term savings business.

President Brian Conroy said: “Dublin is a key international hub to support our global growth objectives for the business. Fidelity is well placed in a fast-moving industry, with exciting developments and innovations currently taking place. Therefore, expanding our presence in Dublin is critical to meeting our ambitious plans.

“With over 280 employees from 32 different nationalities represented in our new office, and with capacity for 250 more, there are significant opportunities for those looking to grow their careers in a truly international environment.”

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “This latest job announcement is the next phase of Fidelity’s journey in Ireland, having already grown its workforce from 58 to 280 full-time employees over the past 14 months. The plan to add 250 jobs shows that global companies in the financial services sector are continuing to find the right talent to facilitate their plans for rapid expansion.”

Photo: Martin Shanahan (left) with Janssen executives Kyran Johnson, Carin Huibers and Remo Colarusso (right). (Pix: Darragh Kane)