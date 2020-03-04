Jameson Integrates Digital Into Bottle Caps

04 Mar 2020 | 12.05 pm

Purchasers of Jameson whiskey can now use the bottle cap to tap into Jameson Connects, a novel promotional scheme that holds out the promise of access to events and maybe the odd free gargle.

As a come-on, users who register in March will receive a complimentary ticket to distillery tours in Dublin or Midleton, and a chance to attend a gig at Bow Street.

The innovation uses Near Field Communication, which transmits from the bottle cap to a mobile phone. For meaningful offers, also required is a 4-digit code found under the bottle cap.

NFC enabled phone handsets are limited to recent Android phones (2017 or later) such as the Samsung S6 and the iPhone XS. iPhone 7 up to iPhone X with iOS 11 and later can read NFC tags, after downloading an NFC reader in the App Store.

Jameson’s Fiona Curtin commented: “We want to bring Jameson drinkers together, while supporting some of the phenomenal talents and creatives emerging in Ireland today and we believe this is the perfect platform to do this.”

Photo: The Scratch and Loah pictured at the launch of Jameson Connects. (Pic: Andres Poveda)