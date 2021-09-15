James Bond Cars Land In Los Angeles

15 Sep 2021 | 12.57 pm

Freight and logistics company DHL has delivered eight original James Bond cars to a museum in Los Angeles, where they will be on show to coincide with the opening of the latest Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’.

Actor Daniel Craig makes his last appearance as Bond in the movie and DHL, as official logistics partner for the film, found transporting the eight vehicles to Los Angeles to be an exciting challenge.

Head of auto-mobility Thomas Hofmann said: “The special features of this shipment were a relatively tight schedule, the high value of the vehicles, and the temporary import permit, for which no import duties and taxes are due.

“In addition, there were also some challenges regarding the handling, as two cars – including the famous Aston Martin used for the spectacular rollover stunt in Casino Royale – could only be moved using tailor-made skids.

“We have teams of expert who specialise in such individual issues, be it handling or customs regulations, and guarantee a smooth process across national borders.”

DHL’s automotive logistics experts were responsible for the safe transport of five Aston Martins, two BMWs and one Lotus Esprit S1, known to fans as ‘Wet Nellie’ from The Spy Who Loved Me.

The vehicles were first brought to Houston, Texas by sea freight and then travelled by road to Los Angeles. To ensure that the vehicles arrived safely, DHL used special enclosed car carriers with air suspension, and the use of sustainable marine fuel made the delivery climate neutral.

The vehicles will be the main attraction of an exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum.