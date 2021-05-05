IWG Opens Co-Working Space At Horgan’s Quay

05 May 2021 | 11.23 am

Flexible office space company International Workplace Group has opened its new 38,000 sq ft co-working space at 1 Horgan’s Quay in Cork.

The ‘SPACES’ complex facilitates co-working, remote working, and hybrid workers in private or shared offices, as well as a business lounge, meeting rooms and event space for hire.

Sales director Kenneth Dwyer said: “We’re excited to be opening SPACES at Horgan’s Quay in Cork, as it provides the perfect location for however you want to work.

“Our spaces are inhabited by forward thinkers, innovators and game changers who are confident in achieving their goals. Whether you are a small business, entrepreneur or a corporate intrapreneur, we help our community to expand their horizon.”

IWG operates under two brand names in Ireland, Regus and Spaces. Its other locations include 11 in Dublin, two more in Cork and one in Limerick. IWG’s fellow tenant at 1 Horgan Quay will be Apple, which has taken 40,000 sq ft on the top three floors of the eight-storey development.

Horgan’s Quay is a six acre mixed-used development of offices, homes, hotel, leisure facilities, shops and restaurants. Preserved heritage elements include the goods shed, carriage shed and original station house.

Photo: Kenneth Dwyer with Kayleigh Houlihan, IWG area sales manager. (Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)