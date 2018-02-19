19 Feb 2018 | 09.04 am

Dublin’s newest hotel, the 4-star Iveagh Garden Hotel, has opened on Harcourt Street. The hotel has 152 bedrooms ranging, including premium suites with balconies overlooking the Iveagh Gardens to the rear.

Located at 72-74 Harcourt Street, the existing four storey buildings comprising of 56,000 square feet have been renovated with two new floors added. The Georgian facade has been restored, and the interior features a blend of modern styling with original features.

The Iveagh Garden Hotel is the latest addition to hoteliers Brian and Sally McGill’s portfolio, which includes the neighbouring Harcourt Hotel and Harrington Hall. The development is being spearheaded by the McGill family siblings, Danielle, Jennifer, Katie, Michelle and Barney, who also work in the sister hotels and the DTwo and The Black Door nightclubs.

The reception area is designed with black marble highlighted with brass framing and contrasted with velvet sofas and couches. The foyer leads into Elle’s Bar through an ebony stained timber screen with tall double doors. The two tiered bar bistro area has natural light through the roof.

Downstairs, At The Iveagh is a function room that accommodates up to 300 people standing, for corporate events, weddings and social occasions.

John Pardy, formerly of the Shannon Oaks Hotel, is the hotel’s General Manager.