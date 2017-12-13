13 Dec 2017 | 09.10 am

Harcourt Street will have a new four-star hotel in mid-January 2018, when the Iveagh Garden Hotel officially opens. The establishment will be the sixth hotel to open on the busy Dublin street.

The Iveagh Garden Hotel is the latest addition to seasoned hoteliers Brian and Sally McGill’s portfolio, which includes neighbouring Harcourt Hotel and Harrington Hall. It comprises 152 bedrooms, with balconies overlooking Iveagh Gardens.

The owners said that the hotel is being designed for the professional sector, and will house a ground floor bar and bistro, Elle’s.

The development is being spearheaded by the McGill family siblings, including Danielle, Jennifer, Katie, Michelle and Barney, who are all actively involved in the management of the sister hotels and the DTwo and The Black Door nightclubs.

John Pardy (pictured), formerly of the Shannon Oaks Hotel, has been appointed as general manager of Iveagh Garden Hotel. A total of 150 jobs are being created as a result of the venture.

The Iveagh Garden Hotel is located on the site of the former Pinebrook House offices. The existing four storey buildings, comprising 56,000 square feet, were renovated and two new storeys added. The hotel will also deploy a novel low energy system to create the lowest carbon footprint possible.

The system uses natural energy that is harvested onsite, with an underground river that flows 50 metres below the hotel acting as an energy reserve for cooling and heating the hotel without burning fuel.

Alongside Elle’s, a second bar and eatery is planned for the hotel basement in mid-2018. There will also be a function room that will accommodate up to 300 guests at corporate events, weddings and social occasions.