Itomic Voice & Data Acquired By Calligo

16 Jun 2020 | 09.44 am

Itomic Voice & Data has been acquired by Calligo, in what is the Jersey company’s second Irish acquisition this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Itomic Voice & Data is a managed services company providing IT and voice solutions. Founded in 2009 by Mark Condon, the business has offices in Dublin and Cork.

According to its most recent account filings, Itomic Ltd booked a net profit of €740,000 in the year to October 2018. The business had year-end cash of €600,000 and net worth of €1.4m. Twenty-six people were on the company payroll.

The business is owned by Mark Condon (50) and Paul Condon (40), through individual shareholdings and EM Voice & Data Ltd. Itomic Ltd paid €500,000 dividends to its parent company in 2016/17. EM Voice & Data paid €450,000 dividends to the Condons in 2016/17, and €604,000 dividends in 2017/18.

The purchase of Itomic is Calligo’s seventh acquisition in the past three years. In January 2020 it acquired DC Networks, a Dublin business also providing IT, telecoms and managed services.

Calligo specialises in end-to-end managed data services, including data privacy, outsourced IT and data insights. The business has offices in Canada, the US, the UK, the Channel Islands and Luxembourg.

“With the addition of Itomic Voice & Data we are now one of the largest IT service providers in Ireland, with sizeable presence in both Cork and Dublin,” said Julian Box (pictured), founder and CEO of Calligo.

“We focused our current expansion strategy on Ireland because of its growing number of innovative businesses developing new data-reliant tools and services.”

Paul Condon in Itomic noted the similarities between his business and Calligo. “We are confident that as our customers become Calligo customers, they will benefit from the support and more varied services of a larger, more experienced organisation, meaning any challenge to the availability, access, security or safe and intelligent use of their data can be met.”