ITI’s Seedcorn Contest Has €300k Up For Grabs

05 May 2021 | 11.34 am

InterTradeIreland is looking for startups and early-stage companies and has €300,000 to hand out in its latest Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition.

This year, a new Low Carbon Award is also up for grabs, with a €20,000 prize for the best investment proposal from a firm operating in the low carbon or green sector.

Seedcorn programme manager Connor Sweeney said: “The 2021 competition is particularly important, as we appreciate the challenges startups and early stage companies have faced over the past year.

“As well as the significant prize fund on offer, the process is an ideal opportunity for up-and-coming companies and future leaders across Ireland to develop their business plans, networking and pitching skills, while learning how best to attract potential investors and raise equity.

“We felt it was important to add a low carbon category, reflecting the growth in early stage companies which aim to develop clean or alternative energy technologies. We are looking forward to seeing the talent on offer from this year’s competitors — the competition is straightforward to enter and since its inception in 2003, and regional finalists have gone on to secure in excess of €270m in new equity funding.”

There are regional heats in the Dublin area, Munster and Connacht, an area comprising the rest of Leinster plus counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, and Northern Ireland.

Last year, Galway-based NUA Surgical which has created a medical device to aid Caesarean deliveries, took the top prize of €100,000 and credits the competition for helping the business become investor ready.

“Our success was great validation of our investment opportunity. It demonstrated that we were investor ready and was another stepping stone in bringing the device to market, where we can really make a difference in women’s health,” said chief executive Barry McCann.

Over the coming weeks, InterTradeIreland will host free online information sessions to guide potential entrants, including advice on preparation of video clips, presentation slide decks and business plans. More information is available here, the closing date for entries is Friday May 28 at 1.00pm, and applications can be uploaded here.

Photo: Seedcorn programme manager Connor Sweeney