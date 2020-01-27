ITAA Names Best Travel Agencies

27 Jan 2020 | 01.22 pm

Atlantic Travel and Tour America have been named ITAA Travel Agencies of the Year 2020 at the annual travel industry awards.

The awards gala in the Mansion House, Dublin, was attended by c.500 travel and tourism professionals from Ireland and abroad.

Atlantic Travel, based in Donegal, won the under 10 employee category, with Tour America winning in the over 10 staff category. Both agencies were praised by the judging panel for their customer service, expertise and the wide range of travel options available to customers.

Other award winners included:

Atlas Travel and FCM – corporate travel agency

CaminoWays – digital marketing campaign

J. Barter Travel – general marketing campaign

Siobhan Byrne Learat, Adams & Butler – travel professional

Marie Grenham, MD, Grenham Travel – special contributions to the travel industry

Aer Lingus – best value airline to Europe and North America

Turkish Airlines – best full service airline to Europe

Emirates – best long haul

Sunway – European sun holidays

Wendy Wu Tours – escorted tour

Travel Focus – Luxury tour

Photo: Brian Gallagher (left) of Cork Airport, Marie Grenham and John Spollen, president of the ITAA