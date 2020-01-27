27 Jan 2020 | 01.22 pm
ITAA Names Best Travel Agencies
Turkish Airlines wins best full service aaward
Atlantic Travel and Tour America have been named ITAA Travel Agencies of the Year 2020 at the annual travel industry awards.
The awards gala in the Mansion House, Dublin, was attended by c.500 travel and tourism professionals from Ireland and abroad.
Atlantic Travel, based in Donegal, won the under 10 employee category, with Tour America winning in the over 10 staff category. Both agencies were praised by the judging panel for their customer service, expertise and the wide range of travel options available to customers.
Other award winners included:
- Atlas Travel and FCM – corporate travel agency
- CaminoWays – digital marketing campaign
- J. Barter Travel – general marketing campaign
- Siobhan Byrne Learat, Adams & Butler – travel professional
- Marie Grenham, MD, Grenham Travel – special contributions to the travel industry
- Aer Lingus – best value airline to Europe and North America
- Turkish Airlines – best full service airline to Europe
- Emirates – best long haul
- Sunway – European sun holidays
- Wendy Wu Tours – escorted tour
- Travel Focus – Luxury tour
Photo: Brian Gallagher (left) of Cork Airport, Marie Grenham and John Spollen, president of the ITAA