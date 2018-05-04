ISO Standard A ‘Swiss Army Knife’ For GDPR

04 May 2018 | 01.29 pm

With only three weeks to go until the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation comes into force, two Irish companies are making sure they are compliant by using a globally-recognised ISO standard for information security.

Consultancy firm RPS Group and Cork cloud solutions company vCloud.ie were certified to the ISO 27001 standard and presented with their certificates at a ceremony at the National Standards Authority of Ireland head office in Dublin.

The ISO 27001 standard, says the NSAI, “provides organisations with a robust framework to manage their information – both on and offline”. More than 35,000 companies around the world are ISO 27001 certified, including 175 in Ireland.

Digital minister Pat Breen, who presented the certificates, said: “While the GDPR is the largest overhaul of data privacy in decades, it is important that businesses do not fear it. Indeed, for Irish companies, being able to demonstrate compliance with the Regulation will offer competitive advantage in domestic, European and International markets.

“One of the ways they can do so is by getting certified to ISO 27001, which has been described as a Swiss Army knife for GDPR compliance – it has every tool you need.”

• Brexit, Business And Standards: Why Certification Makes Sense

NSAI chief executive Geraldine Larkin added: “By examining their people, processes and technology using ISO 27001, companies will be well-placed to defend themselves from not only technology-based risks, but other, more common threats, such as poorly informed staff or ineffective procedures.

“It’s important to note that while ISO 27001 isn’t a catch-all for GDPR compliance, it will provide an organisation with a pathway to compliance in terms of risk assessment, breach notification and asset management.”

The GDPR introduces measures that make it easier for individuals to find out what data an organisation holds on them. It also requires organisations to report data security breaches to information commissioners and increases fines for serious breaches to €20m or 4% of global turnover, whichever is larger.

Photo: NSAI chairman James Kennedy (left) with Donogh McGrath and Connie Wiseman of RPS Group. (Pix: Conor McCabe Photography)