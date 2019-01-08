ISO 27001 Cert For Real World Analytics

08 Jan 2019 | 10.27 am

Online intelligence provider Real World Analytics has secured ISO 27001 certification for the robust information security management system which protects its web-based solutions.

The company, based in Dublin and founded in 2013, has been certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the international standard that describes best practice for an information security management system.

The company says such an award demonstrates that a company is following information security best practice, backed by an independent, expert assessment of whether data is adequately protected. It also confirms that an organisation has defined and put in place best-practice information security processes.

Director John Hogan said: “Real World Analytics’ accreditation is a testament to the company’s long-term commitment to demonstrating quality, compliance and good governance across its operations and processes.

“Our customers rightfully demand the highest level of data security in accordance with industry best standards and practices, and obtaining ISO 27001 certification is tremendous recognition that we are providing exactly that.”

RWA offers a data analytics ‘Decision Support Solution’ which is offered in the cloud to multi-store retailers, group pharmacies and automotive companies. “It offers head office decision making support to drive better cash management and profitability,” said Horgan. “You get everything that’s important at your fingertips in an easy, visual and actionable way.”

Photo: John Hogan (left) with RWA colleagues Bogdan Mascan and Jonathan Devitt. (pic: Conor Healy)