24 Jan 2022 | 09.22 am

The Irish SME Association (ISME) has renewed its calls for the taxation and social welfare systems to be integrated in a submission to the Commission on Taxation and Welfare.

ISME has recommended raising the standard rate cut-off point to 95% of the average industrial wage, and the application of a 3% USC surcharge on all workers earning more than €100,000, pending removal of the current surcharge that applies only to self-employed earners.

The association highlighted that pre-recession the cut-off point was approximately 97% of the average industrial wage, but that workers on the average wage now start paying the marginal tax rate after earning 80% of their annual income.

The association also wants to see the end of discrimination against private sector pension savers in terms of the amount of income they can save for pensions; for the marginal rate of relief to be extended to all savers; and for private sector workers with a chargeable excess tax liability to be allowed to discharge it in the same manner as public sector workers.

ISME pointed out that it would take until 2054 for public sector workers whose pensions are not subject 2013 reforms to exit public service, meaning that actuarial inequities between public and private workers will continue for a generation, which it described as ‘fundamentally unjust and unacceptable’.

Other recommendations include resetting the basic rate to qualify for a medical card to be set 30% higher than the comparable Jobseekers Assistance rate, and a significant increase in the income thresholds to access social housing.

The association has also called for the child element in Jobseekers’ payments and other welfare payments to be ended, and for Child Benefit to be increased substantially and made taxable, and for Working Family Benefit to be phased out.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to make a submission to the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, thirteen years since the last Commission sat,” ISME CEO Neil McDonnell said.

“It is interesting to reflect on the 2009 proposals and what has been introduced since. We have fought for the integration of the taxation and social welfare systems for many years, and welcome the fact that that the new Commission will address these two areas explicitly.”

O’Donnell added: “We believe that the pace of tax and social welfare reform in Ireland has been too slow and hope that the Commission will impress upon the legislature the priority that must be devoted to reform.”