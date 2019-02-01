ISIF Announces New Investment Strategy

01 Feb 2019 | 09.39 am

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has announced a revised investment strategy guided by the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

ISIF said its five priority themes going forward will be:

• Regional development

• Housing

• Indigenous businesses

• Climate change

• Brexit

In addition, the Fund said it will continue to pursue investment opportunities that are suitable for its Connectivity Fund sub-portfolio, which includes existing investments in airport and port infrastructure and projects that enhance Ireland’s global data and IT connectivity.

The new strategy follows a review of the Fund’s investment priorities as the Department of Finance seeks to deploy the former National Pension Fund’s huge resources towards projects that might otherwise be funded from government spending.

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, commented: “I welcome the launch today of the ISIF Investment Strategy 2.0, which is the culmination of a review of ISIF’s strategy commenced by my department in 2017.

“It has resulted in ISIF transitioning from a broad investment strategy to one with a focus on government priorities. Under the new strategy, ISIF will now target the delivery of a €3 billion five-year investment programme which will focus on the key areas of regional development, housing supply, indigenous industry, and projects to address climate change and sectors with the potential adversely affected by Brexit.”

Established in 2014, between 2015 and 2017 ISIF made investment commitments of €2,000m into mostly private ventures that mostly fund Irish enterprises. Enterprise Ireland’s direct payments to business amounts to €130m annually.

The larger commitments in 2017 included €125m to UK private equity company BGF; €52m to Hines for its housing development at Cherrywood; €83m to Insight Venture Partners, another private equity player; €76m for the IPO of windfarm operator Greencoat Renewables; €24m to US company InsideSales, which develops software for lead tracking; and €40m for Finistere, a private equity fund with a focus on ag-tech.

ISIF Director Eugene O’Callaghan said the key elements of new strategy are:

• Regional development: ISIF is targeting €500m to €750m of commercial investment into regional businesses and projects over the next five years.

• Housing: ISIF will address gaps in the capital markets to provide finance that will deliver up to 25,000 homes by 2025.

• Indigenous businesses: ISIF plans to contribute to the development of the next wave of larger-scale indigenous businesses that will compete internationally.

• Climate action: ISIF will build on existing investments in renewable energy and carbon emission reduction to support Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

• Brexit: ISIF will seek out commercial investments in businesses that may be adversely affected by Brexit to enable long-term product and markets diversification.

No More Fossils

Recently ISIF completed divestments worth €68m from 38 companies involved in oil, gas and other fossil fuels. The move followed enactment of the Fossil Fuel Divestment Act 2018.

The Act provides for the divestment of ISIF from companies that derive more than 20% of their revenues from the exploration, extraction and/or refinement of fossil fuels.

ISIF has drawn up a list of 148 fossil fuel companies in which the Fund will not invest. ISIF said it has also begun the process of measuring the carbon footprint of its investment portfolio as part of a wider approach to identify, manage and mitigate climate risk across its portfolio.

Photo: Paschal Donohoe (left) and Conor O’Kelly, chief executive of the NTMA. (Pix: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)