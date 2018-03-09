ISAX Helps Middle Aged Entrepreneurs

09 Mar 2018 | 04.23 pm

A programme to help people age 50+ develop their business ideas has opened for applications.

The Ingenuity Build Your Own Business programme offers participants insights into the skills required to pursue their entrepreneurial ambition, guiding them through the various aspects of business and business planning.

The programme is led by ISAX and run in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) and supported by Bank of Ireland.

This year the programme will run for the first time in Cork, from April 18 to June 6. An information evening will take place in the Bank of Ireland Workbench on Patricks Street, Cork, on Monday, March 12, from 5pm to 7pm.

The Ingenuity programme has already seen over 150 people take part. The overall objective of the programme is to assist participants in assessing their business ideas and advising on how to make them a reality.

ISAX says the programme has been tailored to the learning methods of mature professionals and allows time for participants to apply what is learnt to their business idea.

“It is different to many programmes on offer as it gives participants a broader range of modules with more time allocated to implementing the learning compared with other programmes,” said CEO Anne Connolly.

Graduates of the programme will have the support of an Alumni Club afterwards and the course also acts as a gateway to the ISAX Smart Ageing Innovation Hub. These are co-working spaces available in both Dublin and Limerick for graduates of the ISAX Ingenuity Programme.

Connolly added: ““We are delighted to have the support of Bank of Ireland as we continue to roll-out tailored courses for mature entrepreneurs throughout 2018. Ireland’s population is ageing and it’s a myth that starting a business is only for young people.

“People aged over 50often have greater industry knowledge and established professional networks to help them start a business. This programme gives anyone thinking about retiring or exiting from their current career, anyone looking at self-employment as a realistic career option, or anyone who has recently started a business, the opportunity to develop their proposition.”

Programme Content

Introduction to Business Planning

Conducting Market Research

Sales and Marketing

Branding and Social Media

Finance for Enterprise

Taxation

Business Plan Development

Pitching to mentors

Photo (l-r): Anne Connolly, Kevin Curran, Sharon Corcoran, Eilis Mannion, Sean O’Sullivan, Bernard Jones, and Paddy Ryan from Kinsale (the first person to sign up to the Cork programme), and Joe Phelan, a former participant of the Dublin programme who owns an Alpaca farm. (Pic: Darragh Kane)