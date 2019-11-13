13 Nov 2019 | 10.54 am

Sponsored Content

Ahead of Black Friday on November 29, online vendors should make sure that they offer international shipping and implement a simple returns solution

Black Friday is the term used to describe the most popular shopping day of the year, and this year it falls on Friday November 29. Over the years, Black Friday has evolved from a bricks and mortar day of sales in retail outlets to the biggest event in the eCommerce calendar.

With more than two billion potential customers shopping online worldwide, the potential for a business to take advantage of the peak seasons opportunities is limitless. During this season, our daily volume increases by over 40%. So here at DHL we know a thing or two about shipping internationally, and we’re happy to help!

Website Health Check

Having a website that is easy to navigate and is informative can set a business apart from competitors and make it simple for customers all across the world to shop on the site. A website can appeal to international shippers by implementing some simple changes.

At DHL we have a team of eCommerce experts who will take you through a website health check to identify potential areas for improvement, and support your business in adding the features that a global audience demands.

These are some of the questions you should be asking:

Do you advertise on your home page that you ship internationally?

This may seem obvious, but it’s best practice to be as clear as possible from the moment a customer arrives on your site to minimize the risk of them leaving. By providing an international shipping offering, you have the potential to boost your sales by an average of 10-15%. So make sure your customers know that you products can reach them….and quickly too!

Do you offer an express delivery option?

Retailers who offer premium shipping have been proven to grow 60% faster than those who don’t. One explanation for this is the positive correlation between a higher shopping cart spend and choosing an express shipping option. In a recent US survey, fast delivery was considered the most important factor when shopping online by one third of the respondents, highlighting the necessity for sellers to adapt their shipping process to suit their customers. DHL won’t ask you to get rid of your other delivery options; all we ask is that you offer our express service in addition to them.

Do you offer an easy returns solution and make this clear to potential buyers?

Quite simply, if you have a complex and expensive returns service then you are losing customers. Two-thirds of online shoppers will check a returns policy before making a purchase, and almost half of online shoppers have abandoned a cart due to the returns policy. DHL can support you in finding a returns solution that suits you and your customers, ensuring high conversion rates.

Reliable Logistics Partner

Of course, there is no point in implementing these website improvements without the support of a reliable logistics partner. The best way to develop an efficient, cost-effective and reliable shipping strategy is to work with an experienced shipping and logistics partner.

International shipping can appear complex, but it doesn’t have to be when you have the experts to help you navigate the process. Being a small e-tailer has its agility advantages, and combined with the power and global reach of the DHL network there has never been a better time for your business to compete on an international scale.

For more information on how DHL Express can support the international growth of your business, please contact ie.ecommerce@dhl.com.