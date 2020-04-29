Is The Lockdown Extension Justified?

29 Apr 2020 | 05.16 pm

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been given free rein by Dr Leo Varadkar. It’s time they owned up to what level of Covid-19 infection their hospitals can cope with, writes Nick Mulcahy

How many Covid-19 patients can Ireland’s hospital system cope with? That’s a question that health authorities haven’t been eager to share with locked-down citizens. Though confirmed Covid-19 infections now top 20,000, what matters is how many of these people end up being hospitalised, and how long they stay in hospital.

Official justification for the social distancing restrictions that have decimated Ireland’s economy and thrown c.600,000 people on the dole was to prevent the public health system from being overwhelmed.

But what volume of infection can the system cope with now? Dr Tony Houlihan (pictured), who heads up the National Public Health Emergency Team, is keeping that one close to his chest.

In its daily briefings, NPHET announces the total number of people hospitalised since the start of the pandemic in early March. Data on day-by-day hospital bed and ICU occupancy relating to Covid-19 is left to the HSE, which only started providing hospital bed data on April 13, two weeks after the lockdown commenced.

Covid-19 hospital admissions last week were at half the level of three weeks previously, the week after the stay-at-home lockdown was announced. This appears to indicate that the lockdown and social distancing measures have been working.

Weekly Hospital Admissions Weekly ICU Admissions Weekly Deaths Announced April 20 – April 26 302 38 178 April 13 – April 19 420 40 324 April 6 – April 12 558 81 191 March 30 – April 5 642 81 140 March 23 – March 29 426 77 58 March 9 – March 22 277 36 6

However, HSE data is not so encouraging. Data for Tuesday April 28 showed 1,380 vacant general beds across 38 public and private hospitals. This was a sharp reduction on the 2,190 general beds available two weeks earlier on April 13.

On April 28, of the 426 critical care beds available across the system, 277 were occupied, including 113 Covid-19 patients. The corresponding data on April 13 was 415 available critical care beds and 280 occupied, including 144 Covid-19 patients.

What seems to most concern NPHET as it deliberates on the path out of lockdown is the daily availability of vacant critical care beds, and their location. On April 28, that vacancy number was 151, just slightly higher than the 135 available on April 13. It follows that if ICU admissions were running at 80 per week, as they were through the first two weeks of April, then the system might be in danger of being overwhelmed.

The C-19 weekly ICU admissions figure has been reduced to 40 a week in the past two weeks, a consequence of lockdown measures. What crushed business owners would like to know is how many new Covid-19 admissions are hospitals prepared to accommodate. For instance, if Covid-19 ICU admissions were 20 per week, would that be tolerable for NPHET to permit cafes recommence trading?

What small business owners don’t want to hear from Houlihan and his medical colleagues is that social distancing restrictions will continue until Covid-19 has been wiped out.

Lockdown Rationale

The other stated rationale for the lockdown order for people to stay home is to save lives. This has more appeal to the public than ‘save our hospitals’, though it glosses over the reality that death, particularly among elderly people, is a fact of life.

In a normal week in Ireland, as evidenced by Central Statistics Office data relating to Q1 2019, 640 people per week die in Ireland from a range of medical ailments, otherwise known as ‘natural causes’.

Excluding infants, only 3 out of every 100 people who die in Ireland from natural causes are aged under 45. This is the population cohort most adversely impacted by the garda-enforced social distancing rules that have closed tens of thousands of hospitality businesses and other employers.

A year ago, in the January to March 2019 period, 1,200 deaths were attributed to respiratory diseases, including influenza and pneumonia. With the official death estimate for Covid-19 through the months of March and April now topping 1,000, it’s clear that Q1 2020 deaths attributed to respiratory diseases will be in excess of the corresponding figure a year ago.

But how many of those Covid-19 deaths are ‘excess deaths’? Covid-19 has claimed the lives of hundreds of people who might have died soon anyway from ‘normal’ respiratory diseases, and other ailments such as malignant neoplasms and diseases of the circulatory system.

It would assist policy makers if the CSO could produce an exact cause of death tally for the January to April 2020 period, and produce similar data for the same period in 2019. That way it would be clear to everyone exactly how many ‘excess deaths’ are being caused by the coronavirus. However, don’t hold your breath: the CSO still hasn’t yet published mortality data for Q4 2019.

Trade-Off

In the absence of such clarity, business owners whose livelihoods are under threat of extinction, and their unemployed former workers, have to take it on trust that the trade-off between shattering the economy and curbing the spread of Covid-19 is worth it.

This week the government announced that 591,000 people who were thrown out of work overnight are in receipt of the €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment. The cost to taxpayers and the state is €207 million per week.

Another 337,000 workers are still technically employed as 47,000 employers avail of the wage subsidy scheme. This pays out at a basic rate equivalent to the PUP, though not for part-time workers. Among wage subsidy recipients, one in five receive no top-up salary payment from their employer.

The pandemic payment and wage subsidies are in addition to the c.205,000 people on the Live Register in receipt of various forms of long-term and short-term unemployment benefit payments.

Though NPHET has officially counted c.20,000 Covid-19 cases, this being Ireland there are now 36,100 people medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit.

DEASP says this mainly relates to applications in respect of people who have been advised by their GP to self-isolate. And why not get the doctor cert to join the lockdown in supposed splendid isolation. Like the PUP, this type of illness benefit pays €350 a week.

Soaring Liabilities

Every week that passes, enormous amounts are being added to the state’s liabilities, and this will raise taxation on income and enterprise, and depress spending on public services, for years and years to come.

All over the world, countries are charting a way out of lockdown. NPHET seems determined that Ireland’s pathway will be very gradual, and Dr Leo Varadkar has adopted the position that he’s not prepared to diverge from the NPHET directions. In the organisational flow chart for government response to Covid-19 (below), the acting prime minister is two steps removed from the power centre.

As things stand this week, the hospital system has plenty of capacity to cope with Covid-19 cases admitted to ICU. The same was true two weeks ago, when C-19 hospital admissions were at their peak. Despite this, there has been no let-up for locked down families and locked out businesses.

The scores of medics and officials drawing public salaries who adorn NPHET and its multiple offshoots may see it as their mission to wipe out the coronavirus. Unfortunately, there’s nobody on the Emergency Team or its committees who inhabits the real world of profit and loss.

Pix: RollingNews.ie