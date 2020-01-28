Is Contracting On Your 2020 Calendar?

28 Jan 2020 | 11.36 am

Is it hard to see the opportunities for personal and career development in your current position in 2020? Or perhaps it’s not the job per se, but a change in your personal circumstances that have it more difficult. The hours don’t fit, they’re inflexible and the commute is getting tougher to face each day.

Maybe it’s time for a change? How about a new working lifestyle that offers increased flexibility, more income, maybe even less commuting and more balance? Thanks to the rapidly developing and diverse market of careers in contracting, perhaps it’s time to make that move.

I founded Icon Accounting in 2008, recognising the opportunity to create a business that delivers practical accountancy advice and support to professional contractors and those moving from employee to contractor positions.

As one of the leading contractor accountancy solutions firms in Ireland, with a proven track record in helping professional contractors maximise their take home pay within a tax compliant structure. We have c. 2,000 clients, and as the popularity of contracting grows that number continues to increase each year.

We recently got in touch with our clients to get an idea of overall sentiment in the sector. The results were very encouraging,

• 70% of them would recommend contracting to other people

• 76% of people say they’re either ‘certain’ or ‘fairly sure’ they would still be working as a contractor in 12 months’ time.

• Nearly half of respondents had between 2 and 5 years’ experience contracting.

Contracting Myths

While we are here allow me to bust a few myths for you about contracting.

I won’t get a mortgage as a contractor

Banks DO lend to contractors and you CAN get a mortgage. We work with the best advisors in the business to help you navigate this process.

I will lose any Revenue benefits

There are a number of Revenue benefits available to the sector, with more coming on stream as contracting grows in popularity.

Contracting is only for IT workers

False. Our clients range across diverse markets, including Engineering, Finance, Marketing, Locum and Pharmaceutical sectors, as well as IT.

In my experience, the most successful and fulfilled professional contractors are confident in the value of their skillset and able to engage their independent streak to enjoy the rewards this work style can offer. These self-starters go into contracting with their eyes open by:

• Researching the market and opportunities in their industry thoroughly before making the move.

• Having a realistic expectation of earnings potential!

• Doing their homework in relation to benefits and tax requirements in advance.

What do they get in return for taking the time to do their homework? From our recent survey the vast majority of our clients say they’re either ‘very happy’ or ‘happy’ contracting. Two thirds say ‘improved income’ is the main benefit contracting has brought for them, with ‘flexible working hours’ coming in at second place.

What we at Icon Accounting found really encouraging about these results was that more than 80% who took part had previously worked as employees for five years or more.

When you take the level of satisfaction among contractors mentioned above into account, I see this as a real vindication of their choice. These people have seen both sides of the coin, chose to try a more independent life and by and large are happy with it.

• Gerard Kiernan (pictured) is founder of Icon Accounting, which advises contractors on how to set up and work under an umbrella company or a personal DAC company. Icon has offices in Swords and Manchester.