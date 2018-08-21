Top Oil Agrees Sale To Irving Oil

21 Aug 2018 | 12.55 pm

Fuel company Tedcastles Oil Products, which operates the Top Oil brand, is being acquired by Canadian firm Irving Oil.

Headquartered in Dublin, Top Oil has been managed by the Reihill family since the 1950s. It sells more than one billion litres of fuel annually in Ireland and manages its own 55,000-tonne import terminal in Dublin.

The firm supplies home heating oil, including kerosene, as well as petrol and diesel fuel in Ireland. Top Oil recently expanded operations into company-owned retail forecourts and aviation fuel.

Top Oil manages 20 inland depots, 200 dealer and company-owned forecourts and 20 dedicated fuel card sites.

Ownership of the the Tedcastle Holdings group is vested in a number of unlimited companies. The directors of Tedcastles Oil Products Unlimited are Raymond Reihill, Mark Reihill, Gerard Boylan and Ray Carroll.

Tedcastle Holdings came into Reihill family ownership in 1952 when it was bought by John Reihill. His son John ‘JR’ Reihill, who died in 2013, became involved in the business and bought out other family members along the way.

John Reihill had six children – Zita, John, Mark, Cristina, Raymond and Karen – with his first wife Emer Collins, who predeceased him. He had two children, Patrick and Louise, with his second wife, Ann Dillon-Malone.

Irving Oil is an international refining and marketing company that was founded in 1924. It operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, along with more than 900 fuelling locations and a network of distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada and New England.

Irving also operates Ireland’s only refinery, located in the village of Whitegate, which it purchased in 2016.

Arthur Irving, chairman of Irving Oil, said that the acquisition of Top Oil will enable his firm to further expand in Europe.

Pending regulatory approval for the acquisition, Irving Oil said that it will continue to operate the Top Oil business, brand and its assets as usual.

“This is a very significant day for the extended family and our business in Ireland,” said Raymond Reihill, deputy chairman of Tedcastle Holdings. “We are delighted to hand over the reins, on completion of these agreements, to another family company and are confident that the business will continue to grow and prosper.”