Ironman Acquires Its Irish Partner

06 Jun 2018 | 04.27 pm

Ironman, owned by Wanda Sports Holdings, has announced the acquisition of the ‘mass participation division’ of Titan Experience, which organises Ironman events in Ireland and the UK.

Company filings indicate that consideration for the deal took the form of shares in the acquirer.

Titan Experience, owned by Declan Byrne and Eoin Conroy, operates events under the Ironman and Rock ‘n’ Roll Series brands, such as the Affidea Rock ‘n’ Roll Dublin Half Marathon, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool Marathon and the Ironman 70.3 Dun Laoghaire.

Operating company Bycon Consulting Ltd was established by Conroy and Byrne in 2015 and employed 19 people including the two directors in the year to September 2017. The payroll overhead for the year was €902,000.

Titan Experience also organises the KBC Bank Dublin Night Run and the Great Dublin Bike Ride, the only cycling event of its kind in Dublin.

Declan Byrne (pictured) will join Ironman as managing director for the UK and Ireland. In his new role, Byrne will be responsible for Ironman and Ironman 70.3 triathlons, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series events, and other mass-participation athletic events in the UK and Ireland.

“We are tremendously excited to become part of the Ironman family and have really enjoyed working with the Ironman team across their portfolio of world class mass participation events,” said Byrne. “Ironman is the global leader in the mass participation space and it’s a huge compliment to what we have built here that has brought us to this point.”

Shane Facteau, chief operating officer of Ironman,commented: “The transition of operation of these events to Ironman will serve to further strengthen and market them to a broader audience.”

Beginning as a single race in 1978, Ironman has grown to more than 200 annual events across 50 countries. Led by President and CEO Philippe Blatter, Wanda Sports Holding incorporates the international sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media, the endurance brand Ironman, and Wanda Sports China. The headquarters are in Guangzhou, China and the company also operates out of Florida.

Upcoming Titan Expereince events in Ireland are the Rock ‘n’ Roll Dublin Half Marathon on August 11 and 12, the Ironman 70.3 Dun Laoghaire triathlon on August 19, and Ironman Ireland Cork, taking place in Youghal on June 23.