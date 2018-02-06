Irish Winners Announced In European Business Awards

06 Feb 2018 | 10.04 am

Eleven Irish companies have been chosen as national winners in the European Business Awards. The firms were announced at a function in Dublin on February 5 and are in contention for the European finals being held in Poland in May.

The annual competition is now in its 11th year and is organised as a showcase for business innovation in Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, PR Newswire and Elite.

The 11 winning Irish companies were chosen by a panel of independent judges that included senior business leaders, politicians and academics.

The national winners named for the Republic of Ireland are:

Entrepreneur: Barry McCleary, Megazyme

Growth Strategy: Integrity360

International Expansion: Transfermate Global Payments

Workplace and People Development: Neylons Facility Management

Innovation: Learnosity

Customer and Market Engagement: Agile Networks

Social Responsibility: Home Instead

Digital Technology: EPS Group

Small Business: DesignPro Automation

Medium Business: Irish Dog Foods

Large Business: Winthrop

Final category winners will be chosen from the national winners and announced at the European Business Awards final in Warsaw, Poland, in May 2018.

Separately, companies in the competition are also competing in a public vote to be named ‘European Public Champion’ at the final. To view the company videos and vote, go to www.businessawardseurope.com.

Commenting at the announcement of the Irish winners, Robin Barnett, British ambassador, said that their determination to succeed is a role model for others. “The British Embassy in Ireland and the UK Department for International Trade look forward to supporting these companies with their UK growth plans as they continue to expand,” Barnett added.

John Glennon, managing partner of RSM Ireland, said that his firm recognises the value of participation and success on a European stage such as that provided by the European Business Awards. “We are continually impressed with the standard and diversity of the businesses operating in Ireland and, through the global RSM network, we are very well positioned to support and drive their international growth plans,” said Glennon.

Photo: Irish winners in the EBAs with Adrian Tripp (back centre), European Business Awards and ambassador Robin Barnett (centre middle)