Irish Websites Much Too Slow To Load

30 Jul 2018 | 12.49 pm

Irish websites take an average of 10.25 seconds to load fully on a mobile device, according to research from Core.

The industry standard ‘three second rule’ says that websites accessed on mobile devices lose half their visitors if they are left waiting for more than three seconds.

In the study, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company monitored 100 Irish websites across a variety of sectors including automotive, banking, insurance, media, grocery retail and telecoms to see how long it took for the home page of each website to fully load on a mobile device.

Grocery retailers were the best performing category with an average page load time of 7.4 seconds, while the slowest category was media, at 24.4 seconds.

Aisling Blake (pictured), Chief Digital Officer at Core, commented: “With two-thirds of Irish people accessing search engines via a mobile device at least weekly, and 16% purchasing products or services at least weekly on their smartphone, one could assume most Irish brands and companies have their website speed sorted. This is simply not the case.

“Based on the three second rule, even the best performing groups are typically losing over half their mobile site visitors. With over half of the visitors to the websites we examined coming through mobile devices, this puts even more context on the size of the problem.”

Core’s suggestions for improving website load speed include: