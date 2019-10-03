Irish Spirits Exports Top €1 Billion

03 Oct 2019 | 10.05 am

The value of spirits exports from Ireland increased by 10.2% between 2017 and 2018, from €916m to more than €1 billion, according to trade group Drinks Ireland | Spirits.

The annual markets report from the spirits division of the alcoholic drinks organisation says that in the domestic market sales rose by 6.6% to 2.4 million nine-litre cases (a dozen standard bottles), largely due to higher sales of whiskey and gin.

Export sales increased to more than €1 billion in value, or 7.5% by volume, the vast bulk of the increase due to rising sales of Irish whiskeys. Total excise taxes going to the government from spirits rose to €370m in 2018.

But Drinks Ireland sounded a note of alarm over fears of a United States/EU trade war and the fallout from Brexit.

Chair of the spirits division Aoife Clarke said: “The number one and number two export destinations for Ireland’s drinks products are the United States (by a significant distance) and the UK. Both markets will be seriously challenged in years to come because of the re-emergence of barriers to trade and uncertainty around future relationships.

“over the last 25 years, transatlantic trade in spirits had seen the removal of almost all trade barriers for both sides. It is deeply disappointing to see this going into reverse with the re-emergence of barriers to trade.

“The European Union’s 25% tariff on US whisky and bourbon (introduced in July 2018) and impending US tariffs on European spirit products moves us in the direction of a full-scale assault on the reciprocal trade freedoms.”

Following the United States winning the largest arbitration award in World Trade Organisation history in its dispute with the European Union over subsidies to Airbus, the US will begin applying WTO-approved tariffs on certain EU goods beginning October 18.

From that date, a 25% import tariff will apply to liqueurs produced in Ireland, such as Baileys Irish Cream. Single malt whiskies produced in the United Kingdom, such as Bushmills in Northern Ireland, will also be hit with a 25% tariff.

Clarke also called on the government to reduce what she called the “bronze medal” excise tax on spirits — third highest in the EU — in Budget 2020, and to assist the trade in developing sales in Central and Eastern Europe.