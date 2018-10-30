Irish-Spanish Venture To Build New Dublin Airport Runway

30 Oct 2018 | 10.52 am

An Irish-Spanish consortium has secured the main construction contract for Dublin Airport’s new North Runway.

Daa chose the joint venture, which comprises Irish firm Roadbridge and Spanish infrastructure company FCC Construcción (FCC).

The contract is for the design and construction of the new 3.1km North Runway at Dublin Airport. Groundworks are expected to start in January 2019 and the new runway is due to be completed by early 2021.

The contract includes building 306,000 sq. m. of new runway and taxiways, and 6km of new internal airport roads.

The contract also involves installing new drainage and pollution controls, 7.5km of electrical cable, and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

“North Runway is an essential project for Ireland, as it will position the country for future economic growth for many decades to come,” said daa chief executive Dalton Philips.

“It will boost the performance of Irish tourism, trade and foreign direct investment in a post-Brexit world.”

Roadbridge MD Conor Gilligan said the Limerick-based company was honoured to be part of the consortium that will build North Runway.

FCC Construcción’s UK & Ireland director, Miguel Ángel Mayor, said FCC had a strong track record in Ireland.

“We have been operating successfully in Ireland for many years and also have significant experience of runway construction both in Europe and South America, having built more than 4.5 million sq. m. of airport runways,” he added.

About 300 construction jobs will be created onsite during the project, with hundreds more in sub-supply firms offsite.

The commissioning phase of the runway project is also expected to create employment both onsite and offsite.

North Runway will be located almost 1.7km to the north of the existing main 10/28 runway at Dublin Airport.

Photo: Miguel Ángel Mayor of FCC Construcción (left), Dalton Philips and Connor Gilligan (right)