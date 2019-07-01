Irish SMEs Still Struggling To Raise Finance

01 Jul 2019 | 03.02 pm

More than one-third (35%) of businesses in Ireland have tried and failed to raise finance at least once, according to research conducted by Smith & Williamson.

The finance and professional services firm published its findings in a report called Dream Bigger: Funding ambition. It is based on a survey of more than 100 Irish SMEs founders that was conducted in April 2019.

Smith & Williamson suggest that a significant reason behind the failure rate could be the lack of knowledge about external finance, and a lack of alternative finance available.

The majority of Irish businesses (58%) are still using traditional methods of finance such as bank loans, but scale-ups are starting to lean towards alternative methods.

According to the report, 75% of businesses are not confident about securing peer-to-peer lending, and 64% are unsure how the process with angel investors works. Additionally, seven in ten (71%) were not confident about their understanding of crowdfunding, and two-thirds (64%) said they would not know how to approach venture capital investors.

Banks remain the leading choice for businesses looking for finance. Some 78% of SME founders surveyed said they are confident they understand the process of raising money from a bank, and 61% see debt as a way of retaining control.

Compared with the UK, Irish businesses are three times as likely to have used bank debt as UK businesses (58% vs 16%) and UK businesses are eight times as likely to have turned to crowdfunding as Irish businesses (24% vs 3%).

Of those who did manage to raise finance, 80% did not use a tax-efficient route, such as the Start Up Refunds for Entrepreneurs (SURE), or the Employment and Investment Incentive (EII), with 69% admitting they were not confident of the process involved with tax credits.

Increasing caution among banks since the last financial crisis has created a shortage of capital in the market, said Paul Wyse (pictured), managing director of Smith & Williamson Dublin.

“SMEs must look at alternative ways to meet their financing needs, through for example business angels, venture capital, Enterprise Ireland and new providers of alternative finance.

“Doing research, knowing your financing options and how you can work with funders and investors will put businesses in a stronger position.’’

Wyse added that founders have to be prepared to meet the needs of funders and investors. “Ambition and innovation are little use without a concise business plan in place and a great management team to execute it. The businesses that have these in place are far more likely to succeed in fundraising.

“Surrounding yourself with good people, particularly your management team, your professional advisors and the right investors, is critical to success. If business leaders get the right kind of help from the start, we will see an increase in Ireland’s businesses growing and thriving.”