Irish Retailers Get Social Media Boost

17 Nov 2020 | 09.35 am

Irish shoppers are taking to social media to promote home-grown businesses in the run-up to Christmas, according to Facebook.

Data collected by Facebook on its titular social network and on Instagram shows that over 325,000 posts and comments using hashtags such as #buyirish #shoplocal and #supportsmallbusiness have been created on the two platforms between August and October this year.

On Instagram in Ireland, the fastest growing hashtag is #MadeLocal. In the last three months, more than 30,000 Instagram Stories featured the ‘Support Small Business’ sticker, which people use to spotlight their favourite business to their followers.

Facebook also reports that communities across Ireland have been coming together online to raise awareness for small, independent businesses. In the last three months, over 280,000 people in Ireland have joined Facebook Groups, such as Shop in Ireland, to search for and engage with Irish businesses across the country.

Teresa Venables is the community leader of Facebook Group ‘Shop in Ireland’, which was created in October and currently has more than 167,000 members. “The group is a wonderful community of Irish SMEs, from local crafters and small retailers to photographers, jewellers and more, all of whom have been affected by Covid-19,” Venables explained.

“I felt there was a need for a quick and easy way for small businesses to reach their customers without the months of building a website and all that it entails. Facebook is an easy-to-use platform and businesses can set up a free Facebook Page in minutes.

“With over 100,000 shoppers browsing the Page every day, a lot of owners have experienced a level of trade they could only have dreamed of in their bricks-and-mortar shop or craft stalls.”

David Harris, director of Global Business Group at Facebook, commended the support for Irish businesses through Facebook Groups and hashtags. “As consumer behaviour shifted online in a big way this year, we introduced a range of new features to help people discover and share their support for local businesses. We’re delighted to see people connecting and supporting local businesses through Facebook and Instagram.”