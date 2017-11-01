01 Nov 2017 | 09.00 am

Six Irish tech companies that specialise in developing regulatory technology (regtech) have made it onto a global top 100 of companies operating in that space.

The Irish businesses all provide technology that variously helps banks and other financial institutions comply with regulations. The RegTech 100 list was compiled by FinTech Global, a specialist data and research firm.

The list compiles data for each of its 100 entrants, including revenue growth, product descriptions and funding received. The report doesn’t come for free, however: a single user can access a PDF of the regtech review for £750.

According to FinTech Global, its RegTech 100 comprises companies “that every bank and financial institution should know about in 2018”. It added Ireland’s regtech sector has seen nearly €100m invested in more than 20 companies since 2012.

The Irish companies listed in the RegTech 100 include:

AQMetrics — It provides startups, banks, insurance companies, SMEs and financial institutions with a reliable and cost-effective platform to combat risk management and regulatory compliance processes.

BlxLaw's RegBot — A virtual regulatory adviser that supports banks and financial entities with their compliance issues. The system can be integrated into business workflows to create automated, real-time determinations and detailed explanations on compliance issues.

Corlytics – The company helps to reduce regulatory risk for financial institutions through the information mining of enforcement notices from all regulators. The company creates intelligence and predictive analytics to enable banks, regulators and advisers make informed decisions regarding risk exposure.

Fenergo — Offers solutions for client lifecycle management, AML/KYC and regulatory compliance and client data management. Its end-to-end solution changes the way banks manage clients, from initial onboarding through to client data management, by compiling new and current client data, documentation and regulatory requirements.

GECKO Governance – It offers a blockchain solution for fund managers and banks to manage regulation and compliance requirements. The blockchain solution offers clients efficient and cost-effective methods for fund data management in relation to AML/KYC, operational due diligence, fund launch and onboarding.

Photo: Fenergo CEO Marc Murphy with Julie Sinnamon (left), Enterprise Ireland, and minister of state Mary Mitchell O’ Connor (Pic: Fennells)