Irish Recruitment Consultants Rebrands

21 Feb 2018 | 10.07 am

Irish Recruitment Consultants (IRC) has rebranded as Guidant IRC. The Irish recruitment agency and Guidant Group are both owned by Impellam plc, the UK’s second largest staffing business.

IRC has been providing recruitment services in Ireland since 1984. Director Niamh O’Brien commented: “There has never been greater need for a highly developed managed service offering to ensure that organisations operating locally have access to the skills they need to maximise the potential that Ireland offers.

“Having worked with IRC for 14 years, and alongside Guidant for the last six, I am delighted to head up the growth strategy across both brands. IRC’s local knowledge and Guidant’s MSP experience offers Irish businesses operating across a wide range of sectors the most innovative recruitment solutions.”

Turnover at Irish Recruitment Consultants Ltd was €12.6m in 2016, down 6.5% on the previous year. Gross profit was €1.4m, for a gross margin of 10.9%, and operating profit was €430,000.

IRC employed 17 people through 2016, with average pay of €35,400. Defined contribution pension payments for staff by the company amounted to €8,000.