Irish Makers Showcase Their Wares Online

25 Jan 2021 | 09.18 am

The Showcase Ireland Creative Expo kicks off today with over 100 makers taking part in the event’s first ever virtual showrooms.

Showcase Virtual Showrooms 2021 is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs where designers and craft makers provide a choice of contemporary and heritage collections to buyers from across the globe.

The event is organised by Design & Crafts Council Ireland and supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise office network.

Online showrooms display products relating to gift and home, fashion and jewellery and beauty and wellness.

Eddie Shanahan, chair of Showcase Ireland, commented: “Though this year’s event will look different, our dedicated and resilient designers and makers will welcome buyers from around the world with products and collections that offer innovation, quality, creativity, sustainability and expert craftsmanship.”

The event was promoted through advertising on Linkedin. The Showcase Ireland website will be repurposed as a Source Guide for buyers and will offer B2 B facilities for Showcase clients. It will be available on an extended basis throughout the year.

Photo: Showcase exhibitor Amy Cahill of Oxmantown Skincare.