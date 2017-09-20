Irish Life Empower App For Pension Clients

20 Sep 2017 | 12.24 pm

Irish Life has released a mobile app for pension clients which allows them to stay up to date with their pension plan details and calculate their financial needs at retirement on a continuing basis.

The Empower app is available for both iOS and Android and comes as new data show that 90% of Irish adults own a smartphone, with the top three uses being checking emails (87%), social media (71%) and news/weather (67%).

Right up there among other uses for the smartphone include online banking, used by 50%, shopping online (42%) and paying bills (32%), so there’s certainly a potential market for Empower.

Key features of the app include the ability to check the current value of a pension fund and details of pension funds currently invested in; additional information in relation to customers’ pension funds such as the risk rating, fund description and performance; and calculating the likely impact of any change in contributions, salary or retirement date on an annual pension.

The app is designed to help people who have joined their pension scheme at work plan for their retirement. It targeted particularly at holders of a Personal Retirement Savings Account (PRSA), members of private sector Defined Contribution (DC) pension schemes and members of Additional Voluntary Contribution (AVC) pension schemes administered by Irish Life Corporate Business.

Tony Lawless (pictured), managing director, Irish Life Corporate Business, commented: “In a world where people engage so frequently with their smartphone, it is important that they can also engage with their plans for the future. Our app makes pension plans more accessible to our customers and allows them to understand what they can expect from their pension, ensure that they have a plan for retirement and keep track of that plan.”

