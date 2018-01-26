26 Jan 2018 | 09.34 am

The USA, Spain and Portugal were the most popular holiday destinations for Irish holiday makers in 2017, according to the latest Irish Travel Agents Association quarterly survey.

The results of the survey were announced this week at the RDS, in advance of the opening of Holiday World Show Dublin today (January 26). The event continues over the weekend.

The US was also voted one of the top three destinations for 2018, after long-time favourites Spain and Portugal.

When asked about 2017, 40% of travel agents surveyed said that the biggest issue faced by their customers was cancelled flights. However, 75% of Irish travel agents saw an increase in their turnover in 2017 when compared with 2016.

Contemplating 2018, 85% of travel agents surveyed said that they were optimistic for an increase in turnover on 2017, with 5% anticipating an increase of more than 20%.

Cormac Meehan, president of the ITAA, said that the resurgence of US destinations at the top of the poll had been assisted by the number of transatlantic routes on offer from Ireland.

“Almost 30 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport last year and there are now over three million transatlantic seats from Ireland on sale,” he added. Meehan also said that Ireland was fortunate to have direct routes to the US on offer from airlines such as Aer Lingus, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Norwegian Airlines and American Airlines.

The ITAA is responsible for staging the Holiday World Show Dublin. At it, Aer Lingus will be showcasing its new routes to Seattle and Philadelphia, as part of its transatlantic schedule. The show’s Visit USA Pavilion will also be the largest one organised so far, with more than 40 destinations included.

The ITAA represents Ireland’s travel Industry, comprising 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners.

Photo: US cheerleader Emilija Petrauskaite (Pic: Arthur Carron)