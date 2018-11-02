Irish Fintech Firms In Hong Kong Deals

02 Nov 2018 | 10.43 am

Fintech companies Global Shares and Know Your Customer have announced new strategic partnerships with Hong Kong partners.

The deals were announced at Hong Kong Fintech Week during Enterprise Ireland’s trade mission to China, which commenced this week. Fourteen fintech companies backed by Enterprise Ireland are participating, showcased under the #IrishAdvantage banner.

Global Shares has linked up with Huanying International. The aim is to provide Employee Share Ownership Plan administration and the deal will be worth circa $15m over the next five years. Global Shares is opening of a new office in Beijing, following the official launch of its Hong Kong Office earlier this year.

Know Your Customer has agreed a deal with Neat.

“We are seeing services being enhanced, jobs created and growth in combined portfolios,” said Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon. “Today’s announcements highlight Ireland’s reputation as a significant source of fintech innovation and demonstrate the role Irish fintech companies can play in delivering solutions for our partners in Asia Pacific.”

Over 20 Irish fintech companies are active in Hong Kong including Fexco, Daon, CurrencyFair, Intuition Publishing, Fenergo, Fineos, Tax Back International, Corvil, and Financial Risk Solutions.