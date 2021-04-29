Irish Financial Firms Flock To UK

29 Apr 2021 | 08.25 am

Almost 100 Dublin-based firms have applied to open a new office in the UK after Brexit, including 19 investment banks and investment management firms.

Financial regulatory consultancy Bovill said that 1,500 EU-based financial services firms have applied to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Temporary Permissions Regime to continue to operate in the UK post-Brexit, and around 1,000 will be setting up offices for the first time.

This includes almost 230 firms domiciled in Ireland, more firms than from any other European country.

Bovill says the findings demonstrate the importance of an agreement on financial services between the EU and UK that allows both UK and Irish firms to continue to conduct business on both sides of the Irish Sea with as little friction as possible.

Irish firms operating on a ‘services passport’ have to set up a UK office for the first time.

Mike Johnson, managing consultant at Bovill, commented: “The UK is Europe’s only global financial centre so it is natural that EU based firms want to continue to do business in the UK, now that the EU passporting regime has ended.

“The UK and Irish financial services sectors are more interconnected with each other than with any other European countries, particularly in asset management. These numbers suggest that many Irish firms, particularly in Dublin, foresee the benefit of maintaining access to the UK market.

“It is clear that there is little prospect in the near future for equivalence or mutual recognition arrangements that would enable EU firms to access the UK market in the same way they were able to before Brexit. For this reason, it makes sense for EU firms to create a base in the UK for continued access to a global financial centre.”

Johnson added that the licensing process of firms can be complex and time consuming, and businesses will need to engage local professional advice. “Firms on the TPR or those who still wish to apply for authorisation in the UK for the first time should not delay in beginning this process,” he said.