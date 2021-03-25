Irish Ferries To Launch Dover To Calais Service

25 Mar 2021 | 01.36 pm

Irish Ferries is boosting its services to Britain and adding a new route between Dover and Calais.

From June, the company will transfer the Isle of Inishmore (pictured) from the Pembroke route to a new Dover/Calais route, and will add more capacity later.

“Hauliers will now have one operator providing an inclusive service on the Dublin – Holyhead, Rosslare – Pembroke and Dover – Calais routes,” the company said. “This will allow exporters and importers easier, cheaper, and quicker access to European markets via the Common Transit Convention.”

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said: “We are delighted to welcome Irish Ferries to Dover. We believe the inclusive landbridge product will be popular with Irish exporters and will strengthen the just-in-time supply chain into the European Union.”

In April Irish Ferries will add the RoRo passenger ferry Blue Star 1 to its Rosslare to Pembroke route. The ship has a capacity of up to 1,500 passengers, 100 freight vehicles and up to 700 cars depending on freight volume.

The vessel has 192 cabins for freight drivers or passengers, self-service restaurant, café/bar, Club Class lounge, duty-free shop, children’s play area and of course outdoor decks. The tripling of cabin numbers will allow more single occupancy cabins for freight drivers.

Managing director Andrew Sheen said: “This ship will be the fastest RoRo passenger ship operating between Britain and Ireland and its introduction underlines our commitment to the Rosslare to Pembroke route, the primary shipping corridor between Ireland and South Wales.

“It also underlines our commitment to the significant contribution that this route makes in facilitating trade for both exporters and importers as well as facilitating essential passenger movements and future tourists as the country reopens post Covid-19.”