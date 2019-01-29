Irish Ferries Rejects NTA Compensation Ruling

29 Jan 2019 | 09.52 am

Irish Ferries has blamed the National Transport Authority for the company’s decision to withdraw from the ferry route from Rosslare to France.

In a statement the company said ongoing discussions with the NTA on the interpretation of EU regulations “has been a critical factor in regretfully concluding that we are unlikely to operate the Oscar Wilde to France out of Rosslare in 2019”.

The service has been in operation continuously for 45 years, providing the South East of the country with an important tourism and freight link directly to the European market.

The statement followed the NTA’s decision to order compensation payments to Irish Ferries customers in respect of the cancellations last summer. That was due to the delayed arrival of the new W.B. Yeats ship.

The company stated: “These cancellations were due to extraordinary circumstances which were completely outside of the company’s control. Since the delay was due to unforeseen delays by the shipbuilder FSG, and was notified to passengers months ahead of planned sailings, Irish Ferries does not agree that the company infringed the relevant EU Regulation.

“In dealing with its customers Irish Ferries believes it took every reasonable action to provide passengers with alternative travel options, from a no-quibble immediate refund to allow them to make alternative travel plans, as well as alternative sailings on the Oscar Wilde out of Rosslare Europort and land bridge alternatives via the UK.”

Irish Ferries contends that the NTA’s approach to the Regulation has contributed to making the route commercially unviable into the future.

“Furthermore, the NTA interpretation of the EU Regulation specifically regarding land bridge (i.e. travel between Ireland to France through Britain), significantly penalises regional ports due to their lower frequency of back-up ferry services from Ireland to the UK in the event of a cancellation of a direct continental service,” the company stated.

“Irish Ferries has on numerous occasion attempted to engage with the NTA by offering to enter into a mediation process without any preconditions. The NTA have not taken up this offer. Irish Ferries will appeal the NTA’s decision in the courts including, if needed, the European Court of Justice.”