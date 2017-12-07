07 Dec 2017 | 11.52 am

Remote working is still a notional idea for most of Ireland’s workers, with most not permitted to access the resources they need from their employer to do so.

A survey by technology group Ricoh Ireland found that only 37% have the authorisation and access tools to work remotely. The research was carried out in association with TechPro magazine in November and involved 175 IT decision-makers from private and public sector organisations across Ireland.

More than half of respondents (54%) cited technology issues as the main barrier to workstyle innovation. The other two most quoted obstacles were a rigid culture (49%) and the unwillingness of senior management to embrace it (43%). Unsurprisingly, only 51% believe their business is fully embracing digital transformation.

Chas Moloney (pictured), director, Ricoh Ireland and UK, said that there is a digital revolution taking place throughout the world and that Irish businesses need to be a part of it, or they will be left behind.

“With the importance of work/life balance nowadays and increasing numbers of people working at home or on the move, the appetite for mobility and accessibility among workers has never been greater,” Moloney continued.

“Thus, it is of utmost importance that organisations take full advantage of the latest technologies in order to enable their workers and allow them to effectively and securely work where and when they want.”

While such systems and mobile devices are helping workers to be productive and collaborate with one another, 85% of organisations are finding it increasingly difficult to manage and secure business documents. Over two-thirds (67%) of IT departments do not have visibility of all business documents and more than half (55%) are not aware of all personal devices being used to create work documents.

GDPR Compliance

Issues such as these can potentially cause big headaches for businesses in 2018 and beyond, when the EU’s stringent new data protection laws come into force.

Almost three-quarters of businesses claim to be compliant already or making progress towards compliance, according to Ricoh. Some 28% of companies do not believe they will be GDPR-compliant by May 2018, when the EU’s GDPR legislation is due to come into force.

In addition, 40% of companies have not made the digitisation of all critical information policy and over a quarter of organisations do not have secure procedures to manage hard copies of confidential business information.