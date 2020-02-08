Irish Distillers Wins Cork Chamber Award

08 Feb 2020 | 11.38 am

Irish Distillers have been named Cork Company of the Year by Cork Chamber at its annual awards.

Owned by French plc Pernod Ricard, Irish Distillers makes whiskey in Midleton, Co. Cork, where employment has doubled to 240 people in the past decade.

Cork Chamber’s annual dinner and awards took place at the Cork City Hall.

Sponsored by Vodafone Ireland, the awards involve a four-month judging process. Irish Distillers was also the winner of the Corporate category.

Workvivo won the Emerging Company category while AnaBio was the SME award winner. Crest Solutions won the Large Company category.

Workvivo was established by two former CoreHR executives in 2017. Led by John Goulding and Joe Lennon, Workvivo is a social media platform for workplaces, where employees and employers can connect and company activities can be promoted.

Using a dashboard, Workvivo members can connect with co-workers, access company news and promotional feeds, hear about employee achievements and other activities.

“It is essentially a Facebook for work,” says CEO John Goulding. “Employees log in to the platform and are able to see what is happening in the company. The employees can post and share pictures or videos, tag other co-workers in goals and give shout-outs for a job well done.”

In Goulding’s view, in the past decade there has been a lot of focus on performance management. “The market is now very much going towards employee engagement, as HR managers and CEOs see its benefits. We saw an opportunity of combining employee engagement and internal communications because we didn’t see anything like that out there,” Goulding explains.

“We took four questions into consideration when developing Workvivo. How do you connect your average employee to what the organisation is trying to achieve? How do you build a culture of recognition in an organisation? How do you better inform people of what is going on in general? And how do you measure the engagement on an ongoing basis?

“Organisations using Workvivo can issue posts that are very user friendly and then measure the ongoing temperature of the business using the platform. It can help them understand how employees feel, what issues might exist and provide managers with actionable data in terms of helping to improve employee engagement.”

Goulding adds: “We had to move extremely quickly to take Workvivo from the original idea to having a live product that is now in use in Australia, Canada, America, Singapore and China. Moving quickly in this industry is going to be an ongoing challenge for us.”

Unlike Facebook, Workvivo isn’t free. The cost ranges than €2 to €5 per employee per month, depending on the size of the organisation.

Photo (l-r): Joe Lennon, Workvivo; Sinéad Bleiel, AnaBio; Paul Wickham, Irish Distillers; Debbie Power, Vodafone; John Goulding, Workvivo; and Frank Madden, Crest Solutions. (Pix: Darragh Kane)