Irish Design Showcase Opens At RDS

19 Jan 2020 | 09.25 pm

Designers and creators are showing off their wares for the 44th successive year at the Showcase trade fair in the RDS, Dublin, from January 19 to 22.

The ‘creative expo’ concludes on Wednesday Jan. 22, with buyers from 26 countries expected, representing more than 2,760 retail businesses from across the world.

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland presents the show, with support from Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices.

Managing executive Louise Allen said: “Showcase is pivotal to our strategy in growing the market for Irish design and craft and in supporting our clients to achieve their ambitions in scaling and successfully competing at home and abroad.

“Each year this show provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors to meet and do business with retail buyers from across Ireland and around the globe. Working together with Enterprise Ireland, we have been very focused on expanding the profile of Showcase in key international markets and in promoting the wealth of innovation and creativity that Ireland has to offer.

“This is reaping benefits in building the commercial potential of the sector, and contributes to Ireland’s profile internationally. For retail buyers in fashion, jewellery, home and giftware, an annual trip to Showcase is essential for your business. You are sure to find something exciting, innovative and new among the very latest collections being launched at the RDS.”

Showcase claims that orders generated by the 2019 show amounted to €25m. Some of the features of the 2020 show include:

The launch of Só , above, a short film to create awareness and appreciation of Irish-made textiles, accessories and apparel. Directed by Irish photographer Boo George, in collaboration with fashion director Paula Hughes, the film was commissioned and produced by DCCI.

, above, a short film to create awareness and appreciation of Irish-made textiles, accessories and apparel. Directed by Irish photographer Boo George, in collaboration with fashion director Paula Hughes, the film was commissioned and produced by DCCI. Specially curated displays of the best products at the show, arranged by product category to make locating them easier for busy delegates.

Design Ireland will feature 67 leading makers selected by a jury of international retail experts for their creativity, innovation, craftsmanship and market potential.

An extensive seminar programme featuring international industry speakers with “thought-provoking” workshops and one-to-one advice.

The Local Enterprise Showcase will feature unique products from emerging Irish businesses supported by their LEOs

Showcase 2020 is a trade-only event. Registration details are available here.

Photo: Designers Aoife McNamara of Aoife Ireland from Co. Limerick and Luke Dully of Walker and Hunt from Westmeath. (Pic: Joe Keogh)