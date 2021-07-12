Irish Daily Mail Owner Moves To Take Company Private

12 Jul 2021 | 09.04 am

The family that controls Daily Mail and General Trust plc has signalled that it is minded to take the company private.

DMGT, publisher of the Irish Daily Mail in Ireland, told the London Stock Exchange that executive chairman Jonathan Harmsworth (pictured), the Viscount Rothermere, is mulling the reorganisation after DMGT received an approach for RMS, its insurance risk business.

DMGT is also currently involved in the flotation of used car retailer Cazoo, where it has a 20% stake.

In a statement, the DMGT board said its view is that it would be in the best interests of shareholders to distribute the RMS and Cazoo proceeds through a special distribution, and has discussed this conclusion with its controlling shareholder, Rothermere Continuation Ltd (RCL).

The Stock Exchange announcement added: “RCL has indicated to the board that if RMS completion and Cazoo completion both happen, it would be prepared to make a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of DMGT not already owned by RCL.”

The Harmsworth family owns around one-third of the DMGT equity and all the voting shares. “This means that that any deal recommended to shareholders that has Viscount Rothermere’s backing will be approved,” the Financial Times commented.

As well as national newspaper titles in the UK and Ireland, DMGT has an events division and a property information business, and recently acquired New Scientist magazine.

The DMG Media Ireland portfolio 0f print titles and websites reaches nine of out of ten Irish adults each month. The company is the number one content producer for women and has over 400,000 newspaper readers a week. Brands include the MailOnline Ireland, EVOKE, Extra.ie, RollerCoaster.ie, onefabday.com, Irish Daily Mail, and Irish Mail on Sunday.

The proposed terms of the buyout is 251p per share plus a special cash dividend of about 610p per share.